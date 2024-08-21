NXT Women's Title Contender For No Mercy Revealed

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's opponent for No Mercy has been revealed following a gauntlet match that pit five women on "WWE NXT" that have never had a shot at the top women's title against each other. It was Jaida Parker who eliminated Sol Ruca to get the victory, after the likes of Adriana Rizzo, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Gray, and Brinley Reece were eliminated. Reece replaced Karmen Petrovic, who was injured before the show in the "NXT" parking lot by Izzi Dame.

Ruca and Sinclair started off the match, and a new competitor entered after every three minutes. Both women went for quick roll-up pins to score an elimination early, but couldn't get the job done before Rizzo entered. Rizzo immediately went to the top rope and took down both women, but was eliminated by Ruca. Reece was the next in, followed by Gray, who quickly eliminated Reece. Ruca got Gray in her surfboard submission and Sinclair attempted to break it up right as Ruca seemed to break the hold. Ruca tossed Gray onto Sinclair on the outside and went to the top rope and hit both women with a moonsault right as Parker made her way down to the ring. Parker took out all the women on the outside before getting Gray into the ring and eliminated her. Sinclair attempted to roll up Parker, but Ruca broke up the pin and eliminated Sinclair.

Parker hit a Falcon Arrow-esque move onto Ruca, from Ruca's stance on the top rope. After failing to pin Parker because the referee caught her holding the ropes, Ruca jumped from the top rope and face-planted when Parker got out of the way. Parker hit a big hip attack and pinned Ruca to move on to No Mercy to face Perez for the championship.