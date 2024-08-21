Drew McIntyre Discusses What Shift In WWE's 'Creative Environment' Allows Him

2024 has been one of the landmark years of Drew McIntyre's wrestling career as he became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania, won Money in the Bank, and is part of one of the hottest rivalries in the company with CM Punk. "The Scottish Warrior" has now opened up about his recent success and how WWE has changed creatively for the better.

Speaking with "The Masked Man Show" at the Fanatics Fest, McIntyre expressed that he feels more freedom now that Triple H is running creative and thinks that multiple stars, including himself, are benefiting from the change.

"The creative environment with WWE, Triple H kind of leading the charge, there's this freedom that feels like I've never felt before ... to truly go all the way now and you see so many different people, guys and girls across the board finding themselves — and we got so many superstars now. The show doesn't revolve around the same two or three people," he said.

McIntyre also spoke about changing his mindset after realizing that he wanted to go "all in" on himself, explaining how he took all filters off his character and developed a new attitude.

"I care but I don't care. I'm gonna do exactly what I think, what I want, when I want, and if people don't like it then screw them. But as long as the fans are cheering, as long as they're not booing, as long as their emotionally invested, I don't give a damn what anybody thinks, including the guys on the roster. They can suck it. We're trying to make you guys care and that's what it's all about now and I feel that I'm truly 100% my own self."

