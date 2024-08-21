Nic Nemeth Explains What He'd Like To See From WWE's New Day Storyline

The New Day's Xavier Woods has been relentlessly pursued by Karrion Kross for quite some time now, in an attempt to either break him or make him join The Final Testament. Additionally, there's been internal conflict within The New Day, especially with Odyssey Jones now fighting alongside them. Some fans believe that the faction will break up, due to Woods turning heel, however according to Nic Nemeth on "Busted Open Radio," there's a more unexpected potential turn waiting to happen in Kofi Kingston.

"That's what I would like see long term. Because you don't always have to — if you break up some group long term — you don't have to like be World Champion," Nemeth said. He additionally suggested it would be more of a swerve for Kingston to lash out at Woods for not being on either his or Big E's level as a former world champion. Nemeth also pointed out that the storyline is giving New Day more realistic situations to deal with, instead of high-fiving and smiling all the time, allowing them to show more sides to their characters. "It's not forced, it just seems real and believable." Nemeth also opined that this gives New Day something to do after years of being comedic relief.

Nemeth also pointed out that some of the best D-Generation X matches in his opinion where when Shawn Michaels and Triple H clashed with each other, and suggested the same could apply to New Day. "Just knowing that those kinds of matches really bring things out and you get that extra character work, you get the different version," Nemeth said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.