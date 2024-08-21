WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Mocks Kamala Harris' Heritage, Jokes About Bodyslamming Her

Just over a month removed from his headline-grabbing endorsement of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is again attracting attention for his feelings toward another presidential candidate. As reported by TMZ, Hogan took shots at Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Monday night during an appearance in Medina, Ohio, to promote his new Real American beer. While leading the crowd in a Steve Austin-style "What?" chant, Hogan suggested he get physical with Harris.

"Want me to body slam Kamala Harris?" said Hogan. "Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?"

Hogan continued to insult the presidential candidate, questioning her race by saying "Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?" He completed his tirade by raising his hand and making a stereo typical gesture that was once associated with indigenous Americans but has long been considered outdated and insensitive, which Hogan acknowledged by saying "I'm gonna get heat for that one, brother."

"That was not me," Hogan insisted. "That was the beers talking."

Hogan has been no stranger to controversial and racist dialect throughout his long career. Most notably, he was caught on tape in 2015 expressing his frustration over his daughter Brooke supposedly sleeping with a Black man. In the now-infamous clip, Hogan is heard using a variety of racial slurs and saying, "I mean, I am a racist." Last year on "The MMA Hour," Hogan commented on his earlier statement, saying he is "glad it's behind [him]." He also did not take fault for his past comments, instead saying that the situation was not an accurate reflection of who he is.

"That's not who I am," he said. "Everybody knows that. All my friends and everybody I work with know that."



