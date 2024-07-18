Report: WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan To Speak At Republican National Convention

Over the past few years, Hulk Hogan has been able to keep his name in the news, due to being baptized, giving out a take here or there, or insisting that he could still possibly do one more match even as he enters his 70s. All those stories pale in comparison today, however, as the Hulkster entered the news again for a reason that will surely be, in no shape or form, controversial to his millions of Hulkamaniacs.

In a tweet early Thursday morning, MSNBC reported that two senior campaign officials of former Presidential candidate Donald Trump had confirmed Hogan would be speaking today at the final day of the Republican National Convention. Not only that, but Hogan would be featured in a prime spot, speaking just before Trump would appear to formally accept the Republican nomination.

Two senior campaign officials confirmed to NBC News that Hulk Hogan will speak tonight at the RNC convention ahead of former President Trump formally accepting the GOP nomination for President of the United States. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 18, 2024

As it turns out, Hogan is one of several speakers today that are connected, or formerly connected, with WWE. John Pollock of POST Wrestling later tweeted that also scheduled to speak are Linda McMahon, former WWE President and wife of disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and Dana White, CEO and President of UFC, WWE's sister company via TKO Holdings.

Hulk Hogan, Dana White & Linda McMahon are scheduled to speak at the RNC tonight — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 18, 2024

This is not the first time Hogan has come out in support of his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, as the Hulkster had previously endorsed Trump when he successfully ran for President in 2016, with Hogan even jokingly suggesting that he could be Trump's running mate. Hogan himself is no stranger to Presidential campaigns, having announced in 1998 that he would be running for President while a member of WCW, though it was later revealed to be a publicity stunt.