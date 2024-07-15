WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Questions AEW Spot That Led To Adam Copeland's Injury

While "Scapegoat" Jack Perry polishes his new TNT Championship, the title's former owner, Adam Copeland, is recovering from a top-of-the-cage elbow drop attempt onto his Double or Nothing 2024 opponent, Malakai Black. His stunt, while daring at this point of his career, has yet to be understood by some of his colleagues — including Hulk Hogan, who detailed his confusion in an episode of "The Outbound Life."

"I was in the business [for] 40 years, and I still am a mark. I'm not smart yet, and I learn every day," Hogan prefaced. "I watched [Copeland] jump off the cage the other night. I haven't talked to him yet, but [a] trained professional, twilight of his career, jumps off the top — please explain that to me."

Hogan's confusion largely stems from the discrepancy between Copeland's popularity and the spot's overall spectacle. He asserted that talent who gravitate towards high-up spots do so "because they're not over enough," and Copeland is "over like a son-of-a-gun." Hogan reaffirmed that Copeland did not need to dive from the top of the cage.

"You know, you really didn't need to go up there, and if you're gonna go up there, it doesn't mean anything, unless you do something better than Mick Foley did," Hogan elaborated. "Because Mick Foley got thrown off the top of the cage and hit the table. If you're going to beat Mick Foley, you need to be thrown off the top of the cage with no tape, you know."

Copeland sustained a fractured tibia in his left foot following the fall. Despite Hogan's confusion, his current AEW run has been positively received, especially by AEW CEO Tony Khan, who called it "the greatest run of his entire legendary career."