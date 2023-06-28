Mick Foley Says WWE Hell In A Cell Plans Originally Had A Different Big Bump

Over the course of his legendary career, Mick Foley participated in Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches, lost an ear, won world titles, and created three distinct, and popular, characters that gained notoriety in WWE. And somehow it all pales in comparison to June 28, 1998, when Foley fought The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match that saw Foley take, arguably, the two most famous bumps in wrestling history, first being thrown off the cell and through the Spanish Announcer's table, and then later being chokeslammed through the cell. Twenty-five years after that famous match, Foley reflected on it during "Foley Is Pod." And according to Foley, the match originally wasn't designed to feature those two spots, and was in fact supposed to revolve around a different variation of the chokeslam bump.

"The idea was that Undertaker, this is the big visual I was looking for, Undertaker's going to chokeslam me, and a corner of that cell, of that panel, would just give way," Foley said. "And he's eventually going to stuff me down, headfirst."

"So the visual I thought was 'I'm going to be upside down, flailing my arms around, and eventually he'll let go of my knees, where he'd be kind of holding me, and I would just have to take my own bump into the ring, just doing a semi-turn. It would be a big height, but I thought I could do it. And it was only during the course of the day that I said 'Hey, how about you throw me off the top of that thing?' going back to what Terry Funk said."