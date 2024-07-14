Tony Khan Says WWE HOFer's AEW Run Might Be The Best Of His Career

All Elite Wrestling has been a magnet for free agents over the last year, with the likes of Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada all inking contracts with the company. Another notable AEW acquisition is WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, who signed with the promotion in hopes of working with his long-time friend Christian Cage, as well as the fresh palette of opponents standing before him in the AEW locker room. Since coming aboard in October, Copeland has achieved just that, and according to AEW President Tony Khan, so much more.

"[Copeland] was the TNT Champion, the face of our other network. He arguably has been on the greatest run of his entire legendary career, which is really saying something because he's had so many great matches, so many great runs," Khan told "SportsGrid." "What he's been doing in AEW is some of the best stuff. I'm really proud of that. He was on this amazing run. Unfortunately, he got injured, and he had to vacate the TNT title, but we've had so many great free agents come in just in the past year."

As Khan mentioned, Copeland's run with the TNT Championship — which began with a victory over Cage — was cut short due to an injury sustained at the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. There, Copeland delivered a diving elbow drop to Malakai Black off the top of a steel cage. Unfortunately, this move resulted in Copeland breaking his tibia, which is now expected to keep him out of action for about four to six months.

