WWE's Drew McIntyre Discusses His 'Tense' Professional Relationship With Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins might not be the best of friends, but the two share a certain level of resentment for CM Punk, which was on full display during SummerSlam. Recently, McIntyre sat down with "The Masked Man Show," where he recounted his history with Rollins.

"I mean, personally it can get a little bit tense at time," McIntyre admitted when describing interactions between him and Rollins, but still had good things to say about their rivalry. "As I said on TV to his face — and I mean it — that our rivalry is based, you know, in a professional sense," he explained. McIntyre also pointed out how both he and Rollins simply want to be the best, believe they are the best, and that they end up improving each other like iron sharpening iron. "We get together, we push each other to have the best match possible, the best interview possible, whatever the situation is."

However, he also confessed that he doesn't only push people to be better, but that he pushes buttons a little hard, and enjoys riling his opponents up. "That's when I get the best results out of people, because I know I operate the best when I'm angry," McIntyre said. Unfortunately for Rollins, McIntyre believes that it's easy to push his buttons, but that they share another similarity in this regard too, claiming that "The Architect" also operates at his absolute best when he gets angry.

