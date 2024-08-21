The Undertaker Suggests Pairing Dominik Mysterio With Polarizing Former WWE Valet

Dominik Mysterio can be considered one of the most hated heels in WWE currently, especially now that he's thrown his lot in with Liv Morgan, and convinced the rest of the Judgment Day to kick out Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. In the latest episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway shared his opinion on Dominik's work as a heel and who he thinks the rising star should be paired with when things implode with Morgan.

"Dom is a heat-seeking magnet, and just the additional of the super mullet and the horrible mustache? Oh, my gosh," Calaway exclaimed. He also pointed to how Morgan constantly hangs on Dominik, but that this will blow up in his face somewhere. "But yeah, you got the two people with the most heat in the same angle."

According to Calaway, it's difficult to be a heel in modern wrestling, but that Dominik seems to be struggling on the mic due to how loud the crowds boo him, like with Vickie Guerrero.

"If some way – I wish Vickie could come back – if Vickie and Dom together, with Liv? My goodness," Calaway opined. Despite this, he thinks that Morgan always needs to be two steps ahead of Ripley, which might suggest that he thinks she might not stay faithful to Dominik in order to save herself due to the size difference between her and the Terror Twin. "That's not a great physical match-up for Liv, but that's what makes it intriguing too, because you just the imagination when Rhea gets a hold of her," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Six Feet Under" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.