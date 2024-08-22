Rey Mysterio Discusses Son Dominik's Development In WWE

Rey Mysterio is already a WWE Hall of Famer without even wrapping up his in-ring career, and he's had the opportunity to work alongside his own son, Dominik, both as a tag team and across the ring from each other. The two squared off most recently on an episode of "WWE Raw," where Women's World Champion Liv Morgan helped Dominik secure a victory over his father in mixed tag team action. Mysterio recently spoke on "Busted Open Radio" about his son's quick progression in WWE. He called it "osmosis," and said that even as his father, he didn't think Dominik would pick it up as fast as he has, and he's enjoying watching him.

"I've always known, deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father," Mysterio said. "I didn't know in what way. But I just knew that he was going to do things that I wasn't able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That's what generations are about, taking it to the next level... He's doing it and he's surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans."

Mysterio often compares what he knew in his first years in the business compared to what his son knows. Mysterio said he was green, but Dominik is not because of who he's surrounded by in the locker room. He mentioned the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, the Usos, and more.

"When you grow up in your first four years of being in the business around that type of super stardom, if you don't learn, I don't know how you're going to learn" Mysterio said. "He picked up on it."

