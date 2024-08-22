AEW Dynamite - 8/21/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

I have to admit, when Britt Baker got suspended so soon after just coming back following a really serious health scare, I was worried about this feud going in to All In. There are many people, myself included sometimes, that don't think Mercedes Mone is a strong promo, so thankfully, Baker wasn't off TV for too long. Tonight, I felt as though things got back on the rails for their match at Wembley Stadium, and they set things right during the opening segment of tonight's "Dynamite." Tony Schiavone said that both women had agreed to no physicality during their contract signing, but, as every wrestling fan knows, there has to be some kind of brawl during a contract signing segment, so of course, you could have seen the mic shot to the head of Kamille and subsequent short brawl coming a mile away. But, as cliche as it was, I didn't necessarily mind it. I like Kamille a lot, and even as a just bodyguard to Mone, her sheer presence is intimidating. I want to see more of her, so this segment even did a little something there in her favor, as well.

Baker and Mone got into a little battle of their histories in the women's wrestling sphere, and there were some pretty great lines from both women in this promo. Mone called out Baker for having a "plan B" (of dentistry) when all she knew she wanted from the age of 10 was to be a wrestler. Baker retorted that she didn't have a "plan B," but rather, "two plan As," which I thought was just an excellent response. Baker made fun of Mone for "hobbling in" to All In last year to sit in the crowd while she was on crutches, to watch Baker compete. Baker also hit her with the line, "You were one of four? I've always been one of one," referencing Mone's time as Sasha Banks in WWE in the Four Horsewomen of "WWE NXT" alongside Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. I had that line written down, specifically, because it was straight fire. It was these witty lines and responses that made me feel like this feud got back on the rails, albeit at the last possible second, but better late than never, I suppose.

Back on the rails doesn't mean I think Baker is coming out of this match at All In with Mone's TBS Championship. However, I would like them to face each other again, possibly with a stipulation to spice things up even further, at All Out. AEW has such a short time between the pay-per-views, I think they could build on this promo tonight, as well as their match on Sunday, to build to an even bigger match at All Out. Ending the feud with, what I believe is an inevitable, a Mone retention just doesn't seem like the end of this all after tonight's shots were fired from both champion and challenger.

Written by Daisy Ruth