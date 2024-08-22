Chris Jericho Pushes Back On Criticism Of Recent AEW Gimmick, 'Please Retire' Chants

For the last several months in AEW, Chris Jericho has presented a new gimmick called "The Learning Tree," where he claims he can help stars in the company achieve their goals while also being an egotistical and self-absorbed leader. That being said, many AEW fans have criticized Jericho's current persona, even going as far as asking him to retire. The former AEW World Champion has now responded to the criticism of his character. Speaking with the "Daily Star," Jericho explained that he simply couldn't care less about the negative feedback on his latest reinvention from the AEW audience, and provided insight on the company's ratings to prove that he's still one of the biggest draws their show has.

Advertisement

"I just don't care Adam. I really don't because things go in phases, like three years ago those same people that are chanting please retire, were saying Jericho's the greatest of his generation ... So I'm always here, it's not like I force myself onto the shows because my ego is so big I can't handle not being on it. It's like I work for my boss who puts me on TV because it draws ratings ... I'd say 80% of the time my segment goes up, it's one of the biggest gainers on the show. So there's a lot of people that just refuse to believe anything else because you p**s off a few critics, and then those critics have their fans and then suddenly there's a narrative that's told."

Jericho also believes that he's still one of the most valuable characters in AEW, and stated how he's fought back on critical perception that he's only interested in burying talent, as he feels he helped build characters such as Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Big Bill and Brian Kieth.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Daily Star" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.