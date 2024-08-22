John Cena Names This Former World Champion As The GOAT Of WWE

WWE often refers to John Cena as "The Greatest Of All Time" when he appears on any of their flagship show or a Premium Live Event these days, however, the 16-time World Champion has recently named who he believes is the actual "GOAT" of professional wrestling.

Speaking on "Club Shay Shay," former NFL Tight End Shannon Sharpe explained that he previously had Ric Flair on his podcast where he asked him who he thinks is the "GOAT," and then extended the question to Cena who expressed his admiration for Flair and explained how much he respects "The Nature Boy," but ultimately named a current star who he believes fits the role of the greatest of all time.

"I'm also enamoured by the business side and I don't think there's a better breathing example of what's the best the business has ever been than Roman Reigns," Cena said, "and it's amazing that I'm saying a still active talent with years in front of him is the greatest of all time but he's been in it since 2012 ... He came in with The Shield in a really high level spot and never wavered even when the fans didn't like him, he was still in a main event spot. He's been in a main event lens for over a decade now ... in 2012 we were the stock was trading at 11 bucks, WWE or TKO stocks now at 117, that's on his shoulders."

Cena will begin his retirement tour at the beginning of 2025 and has already announced that he will be present for the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix, the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 41.

