Mustafa Ali Details Difficult Phone Call He Received Minutes After WWE Firing

Last year, after several unsuccessful attempts at securing his departure from the company, Mustafa Ali was let go from WWE days ahead of a planned match on "WWE NXT." While it's safe to say he hit the ground running after leaving the company, Ali has revealed that he received another difficult piece of news just minutes after learning about his WWE termination, as depicted in TNA Wrestling's recent documentary, "Immersed: Ali vs. Bailey."

Advertisement

"People don't know that the day I got released, I went upstairs and told my wife the news," Ali said. "Two [or] three minutes later, her doctor called her and she was like, 'You have a broken neck. You need neck surgery.'"

Though he began working on the independent scene and promotions like TNA as soon as he could, Ali revealed that he was simultaneously worried about getting hurt, as that would put his family in an incredibly precarious position. Nonetheless, Ali said that he continued making the rounds and putting in hard work in every match. Nearly a year removed from the phone call from his wife's doctor, Ali also had a positive update to share.

"My wife's healthy, my babies are healthy," Ali continued. "I'm probably not as healthy after wrestling Mike Bailey, but I think tonight I finally shut up a lot of those critics that thought I couldn't deliver."

Advertisement

The documentary depicts the lead-up to and aftermath of Ali's match against Bailey at TNA Slammiversary 2024, which took place last month. There, Bailey defeated Ali to win the TNA X-Division Championship. Following that event, Ali lost a title challenge against Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, with some reports stating that Ali has wrapped up with TNA for the time being.