WWE's Xavier Woods Recalls Meeting Current Star At Wrestling School

Xavier Woods has been a WWE star for nearly 15 years and has earned veteran status within the company after not only becoming one of the most decorated tag team champions of all time alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E, but also by helping younger talent become recognized and noticed through the WWE system. Woods has now shared which former United States Champion he helped get seen after watching him at a wrestling school.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel "UpUpDownDown" with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, Woods explained that he was invited to watch Theory perform back in 2016 and even stepped in the ring with the former Money in the Bank winner after watching him wrestle for the first time.

"Years ago, one of my very dear friends Simon Serman, he said hey I got this kid at this wrestling school, you need to come and look at him cause I think he's very good and I want to see if there's anything there," Woods explained. "So I went to this wrestling school, here's Austin Theory ... wrestled around with him and I said you know what your pretty good, why don't you come on in and then the rest was him."

Theory also shared that everyone's goal in the wrestling school was to eventually work in WWE and he really appreciated that Woods not only travelled to watch him perform but also decided to step inside the ring and wrestle him.

