10 Of The New Day's Most Memorable WWE Matches

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E do not need much of an introduction. As individuals, they are three men with unique legacies within professional wrestling. But as The New Day, their powers combine into one of the greatest factions in WWE history. The New Day stands the test of time, thriving in these last eight years thanks to the "power of positivity."

The New Day continues to build a legacy that includes achievements both in and out of the ring. Their catalog is built on a plethora of memorable matches. There's something for everyone, including dramatic storytelling, extreme violence, and big-time spots.

Take this walk across time to relive ten memorable matches from New Day. This list goes back to their debut in 2014, all the way up to September of 2022. Some of the entries include odd pairings like Heath Slater and Titus O'Neil, while others feature their biggest rivals in The Usos. Don't think of this as a top 10 list, instead consider it a reminder of all the factors that contributed to WWE naming the New Day the greatest tag team in the promotion's history.