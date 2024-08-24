Ace Steel Describes Producing Ex-WWE Star As A 'Full Circle' Moment

With the partnership between TNA and "WWE NXT" in full bloom, stars from both companies are starting to gain more exposure than ever. Returning to TNA as a producer, Ace Steel is enjoying his role of building up the superstars of tomorrow. Two wrestlers in particular have caught his full attention, with one he believes is having a "full circle" moment following his departure from WWE.

"I'm cutting my chops more and more as a producer," Steel said to "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment." "I produced for other companies starting with WWE, giving me that training ground in the basis and then just ... I don't [want to] say perfecting it but working hard at the craft ... They give me an opportunity to work with different talents ... I work with a guy like Mustafa Ali, who, when I was dipping out of wrestling, period, he's cutting his teeth on the Chicago independents. So, it's a little full circle. He added, "Same with Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry and I were slammed together, and it's a great union ... for working together. Lo and behold ...t his man has just finally hit his stride and caught steam ... He's one of the most over guys that exist at this moment."

After Ali asked for his release from WWE in 2022, which was granted the following year, his career has steamrolled to accolades he had never received prior. In TNA, his "In Ali We Trust" campaign landed him a 148-day reign with the X-Division Championship, a second title run with the DREAMWAVE Alternative Championship, and several matches in NJPW. Despite the major upset of being close to winning the TNA World Championship before being eliminated by Josh Alexander at Slammiversary last month, Hendry is gunning to become the next NXT Champion. He defeated Pete Dunne and Wes Lee in a Number One Contenders Match, where the winner will face Ethan Page at No Mercy on September 1.

