Hangman Adam Page Details 'Lies' He Told Himself After Winning AEW World Championship

It's been nearly three years since "Hangman" Adam Page achieved his destiny, winning the AEW World Championship agter defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. While his run with the title saw him successfully vanquish the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole, the night that he won the title has gone down as one of the most celebrated victories in AEW history.

Page recently revealed in an interview with "Paste Magazine" that the build-up to his big win, as well as the initial aftermath, was a time where he was telling a lot of lies to himself, some of which he wished he never said to himself.

"It was the crowning achievement of my career, one of the crowning achievements of my life. And the night that I won it, I said that. I told myself a lot of lies on the way to earning it," revealed Page. "I told myself that I wasn't good enough, that I would never have it. Those all turned out to be lies. I wanted to tell myself one last lie, and that lie would be that I would hold it until the day that I died. And I wish, looking back, that that wouldn't have been a lie. I wish that would have been the truth."

Page has had the chance to regain the AEW World Championship in 2024, but lost out at Revolution in a three-way match that also featured the champion at the time Samoa Joe, and the current champion Swerve Strickland, a man who Page is not only determined to make miserable, but erase him from AEW completely.