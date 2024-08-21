AEW's Hangman Page Lays Out What It Would Take To Settle Feud With Swerve Strickland

Over the last year, the rivalry between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland has developed into one of AEW's most engaging storylines. Though the feud started with Page as the babyface and Strickland as a villain, their roles have since reversed. Speaking to Paste Magazine, Page revealed the extent he would go to in order to end his feud with Strickland.

"I would do everything that I could to erase his name from [the] history of all wrestling from this planet," Page continued. "What would 'settle it' would be that — for me to erase him from history altogether, to let his name disappear into the wind and let him be nothing, nothing to anyone else. To solve it would be for him to drop to his knees in front of me and beg for my mercy. ... I would never give it, but he should beg for it."

In the interview, Page also discussed the source of his immense animosity towards Strickland. Unsurprisingly, it largely stems from the "AEW Dynamite" segment last year that saw Strickland break into Page's home and threaten his young child. According to Page, the incident eventually caused him to move his family out of the home and into another state entirely.

