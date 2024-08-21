AEW's Hangman Page Lays Out What It Would Take To Settle Feud With Swerve Strickland
Over the last year, the rivalry between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland has developed into one of AEW's most engaging storylines. Though the feud started with Page as the babyface and Strickland as a villain, their roles have since reversed. Speaking to Paste Magazine, Page revealed the extent he would go to in order to end his feud with Strickland.
"I would do everything that I could to erase his name from [the] history of all wrestling from this planet," Page continued. "What would 'settle it' would be that — for me to erase him from history altogether, to let his name disappear into the wind and let him be nothing, nothing to anyone else. To solve it would be for him to drop to his knees in front of me and beg for my mercy. ... I would never give it, but he should beg for it."
In the interview, Page also discussed the source of his immense animosity towards Strickland. Unsurprisingly, it largely stems from the "AEW Dynamite" segment last year that saw Strickland break into Page's home and threaten his young child. According to Page, the incident eventually caused him to move his family out of the home and into another state entirely.
Page's Thoughts On Strickland Holding The AEW World Championship
There is another source that seems to be the cause of some of Page's current anger — the way the AEW fanbase has seemingly forgiven Strickland for his prior actions. Page said he used to feel as though there was a "cosmic" force in play, ensuring only those who deserved it would hold the AEW World Championship. Strickland's victory has changed that mentality.
"I just never thought that ... one of the most important things in my life ... could betray me like this," Page continued. "I set out to make it my mission that he would never hold it, because someone who had done what he had done should never be allowed to hold that above their head to say that they are the best, because he's not. He's the worst of humanity."
While Page doesn't have a match scheduled for All In this Saturday, the former AEW World Champion strongly hinted that he would be wrestling at the show. Meanwhile, Strickland will defend the title against Bryan Danielson, with Danielson set to retire if he's unable to emerge victorious.
Asked if he could ever envision himself teaming up with or even just respecting Strickland in the future, Page told the interviewed that he had "lost [his] f***ing mind."
