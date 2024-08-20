Swerve Strickland Aims To Grant Bryan Danielson's Daughter's Wish At AEW All In 2024

Whether the fans cheer or boo him, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland remains a man who is willing to exploit any advantage available to him. The strategy worked against both "Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay over the past year, and Strickland is now attempting the same against Bryan Danielson as they head into All In this weekend, where Danielson is putting his own career on the line in an attempt to dethrone Strickland.

The latest game of psychological warfare took place over X earlier today, when Strickland responded to a tweet transcribing quotes Danielson gave to "BBC Sound." In the quotes, Danielson revealed that his wife, Brie Garcia, aka Brie Bella, and their children, Birdie and Buddy, would all be in attendance for All In, and that while Buddy was hoping for a Danielson win, Birdie was hoping he would lose, so he could come home for good. Strickland responded by stating he was aiming to grant Birdie's wish, simply saying "I got you Birdie."

I got you Birdie https://t.co/A43SuaOvU6 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 20, 2024

While not appearing on screen, Birdie has in many ways been a driving force during and even leading up to the rivalry between Danielson and Strickland. When Danielson revealed one year ago that he was planning to wrap up his full-time wrestling career, he stated it was due to a promise he made to his daughter.

Strickland effectively exploited Danielson's promise last week, taunting Danielson about leaving him laying in front of his daughter, before then attacking Danielson when his back was turned. Whether Birdie's presence and Strickland's mindgames prove to be a distraction for Danielson or the motivation he needs will be answered in just a few days time