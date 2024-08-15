Video: Bryan Danielson's Grave Warning To AEW Champ Swerve Strickland After Dynamite

Later this month at AEW All In, Bryan Danielson is set to put his wrestling career on the line when he faces Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. The feud between the two continued heating up last night, with Strickland making things even more personal on "AEW Dynamite" by beating Wheeler Yuta down and bringing up Danielson's daughter at the end of the show. After "Dynamite," Danielson cut a fiery promo exclusive to social media, showcasing the veteran performer's determination leading up to this month's pay-per-view.

EXCLUSIVE: "I don't think you know what you just did." An impassioned @BryanDanielson warns the #AEW World Champion of what's to come at #AEWAllInLondon. pic.twitter.com/vFxawMJEek — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024

In the promo, the AEW star oscillates from loud and angry to quiet and intense, all while making Strickland come across as a major threat. With Strickland invoking Danielson's family onscreen, Danielson laid out a warning with references to Strickland's infamous feud with "Hangman" Adam Page as well as some real-world events from a decade ago.

"I saw what you did to Hangman, and when you broke into his house," Danielson said. "Don't you dare do that s**t to me. See, check what happened to the last person that broke into my house."

Danielson was referencing the time he stopped a burglar who had just broken into the home he shared with wife Brie Garcia in 2014. The wrestler allegedly put the would-be thief in a rear naked choke, keeping him on the scene until authorities arrived.

The wrestler wrapped up by telling Strickland that his "fate at Wembley is going to be sealed" following his actions on "Dynamite." Danielson promised to win the world title and keep wrestling, though the AEW star has already made it clear that his full-time career is winding down this year.