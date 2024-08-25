WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels On The Audience To Which The Promotion Is Geared

WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels has been the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in "NXT" since 2022 and has played a significant role in building stars such as Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker and, more recently, the "NXT" Champion Ethan Page. Michaels has now opened up about the gold brand's audience and the age demographic he's looking to target going forward.

Advertisement

Speaking with "WGN Radio," Michaels explained the growing competition with the live television network industry, while also stating that youth continues to be the main target audience for "NXT" especially due to the current median age of their roster.

"So, look, we're obviously always appealing to new and younger audiences, that's one of the great things about 'NXT.' We have a roster whose average age is probably about 24 years old. So it's definitely geared towards the youth and the future of the WWE. The TV landscape today right now, it is very tough and very competitive but 'NXT' is thriving right now as are all the WWE products and that's because whether it's 'Raw,' 'SmackDown' or 'NXT,' we're trying to give what we believe wrestling fans want. That's one of the things that Hunter [Triple H] and I have always done. We put ourselves in the crowd and then we think about what we want to see."

Advertisement

"NXT's" next Premium Live Event with be No Mercy on September 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, where Joe Hendry has just been announced as the number one contender for the NXT Championship after he defeated Pete Dunne and Wes Lee.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WGN Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.