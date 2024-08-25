Darby Allin Reflects On Being Part Of Sting's Retirement Match At AEW Revolution

Sting had his final match alongside Darby Allin this past February at Revolution when they defeated The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in what was an amazing send-off to end "The Icon's" career. Allin has now opened up about the difficulties as well as the privilege of being involved in the final match of Sting's career.

Advertisement

Speaking with "105.3 The Fan," Allin expressed his appreciation for the former AEW star while also describing the pressure that came with performing a retirement match. But he admitted he was satisfied once it was over due to Sting's reaction after the show.

"Outside of the ring, he's the most humble, chill dude ever. Everybody asked me, like, what's the one thing you've taken away from your time with Sting and I was like, to stay grounded and humble. That whole day was surreal, like, I'm normally really calm and cool throughout the day and Sting asks me, he's like, 'Man, you seem really uptight today. Like, you don't seem like yourself.' I'm like, 'I wonder why it's your last match, you only get one shot at this and if we go out there and we crap the bed everybody's going to be like,' "He had a nice career and everything but that last match is like ehh." At the end of the night he comes up to me, he's like 'Darby, that was easily the top three favorite matches I had my whole career.'"

Advertisement

Allin explained that he was in awe of Sting's final entrance while also stating that they needed to hit a "home run" that night. He wanted to take as many risks as possible, such as jumping off a ladder through the glass.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "105.3 The Fan" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.