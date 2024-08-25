Dave Meltzer Recalls 1992 Talk Show Appearance Alongside WWE's Vince McMahon

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has been in and around the wrestling industry for decades, and during a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," he was reminded of an appearance alongside Vince McMahon, Bruno Sammartino, Murray Hodgson, Superstar Billy Graham, Barry Orton, Tom Hankins, and John Arezzi on a talk show hosted by Phil Donahue in 1992.

"It was one of the weirdest days of my life," Meltzer wrote. He recalled that the show was centered around McMahon defending himself against allegations that male ring boys were abused as well as the steroid scandal. However, McMahon had already secretly settled the case with Tom Cole — who was at the center of the ring boy scandal — the weekend before.

"Late in the show, McMahon, who was seated next to me after the last commercial break, said, 'This was the longest hour of my life.'" Meltzer recalled.

He stated that the seating arrangements went against the original plan, which ended up putting him, instead of Sammartino, next to McMahon. He then suggested that the original seating was likely done in an attempt for McMahon and Sammartino to get physical with each other because of their differences.

"While the more sleazy shows that came later that would have been music to their ears, the idea of a confrontation, perhaps even physical with McMahon and Sammartino, two culturally iconic names in New York, where the show was broadcast from," he opined.