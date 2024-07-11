Jeff Jarrett: Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon May Be Best Heel Character In History

In WWE, WCW, TNA, and even AEW, Jeff Jarrett has been a legendary heel for much of his career in professional wrestling. But the WWE Hall of Famer thinks that there's one character that certainly tops his in the annals of heel history.

Advertisement

"Vince I think maybe the best heel character in history because it was so [relatable]," Jarrett said on "My World" as McMahon's role as "boss" of WWE was not just an on-screen affectation but an actual backstage fact. Jarrett believes Vince made himself into an archetype of an authority figure. "Vince played that role to a T."

Though Jarrett did feel that Vince had a tendency to overuse himself on WWE television, leading to moments where people couldn't "emotionally connect" to him as a villain.

McMahon played his "Mr. McMahon" character for years on-screen, but his backstage behavior in WWE led to him retiring in disgrace earlier this year, with a civil case and a federal investigation hanging over his head, both of which have dovetailed. Federal authorities recently expanded their investigation into McMahon, now including former employee Janel Grant's civil complaint against the former Chairman of WWE, accusing him of physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuses, as well as harassment and trafficking.

Advertisement

Jarrett is still active, though his heel role in AEW was abruptly ended by his emotional participation in the Owen Hart Cup, which saw the AEW audience rally behind the often-dastardly "Last Outlaw" in his unsuccessful attempt to eliminate former AEW World Champion Hangman Page from the tournament.