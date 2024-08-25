Jeff Jarrett Explains Why AAA TripleMania Was A 'Special Night' For AEW Star Satnam Singh

AEW's Jeff Jarrett knows a thing or two about winning titles in pro wrestling, and he was on hand to see fellow AEW star Satnam Singh win his first piece of gold in pro wrestling.

Singh, who has been a part of AEW since 2021, recently became one-half of the AAA Tag Team Champions alongside Raj Dhesi, the former Jinder Mahal in WWE, following the events of AAA's TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City event on August 17. Jarrett revealed on his "My World" podcast how happy he was for Singh, as well as stating how elated Singh was too at capturing the title.

Advertisement

"When the news was delivered, and then the execution of the match and coming through the curtain, and then I think the moment hit him backstage," Jarrett said. "He was kind of sinking it all in, and he did his, I'll call it 'Google search,' and he saw the former champions of the AAA Tag Team Champions and it just put a big smile on his face. So huge milestone."

Jarrett also noted that even though Singh and Dhesi had never teamed before, he could hear them talking in their native tongue on the way to the event and knew that Singh's energy was different. He said that Singh was calm, happy, and most importantly, was ready to go out and perform on one of the biggest stages in Mexican wrestling.

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement