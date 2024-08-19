Backstage News On Former WWE Star Winning AAA Cruiserweight Title At TripleMania

For those who tuned in this past Saturday night on TrillerTV, either by paying full price or accidentally catching the show for free on the pre-show stream that never ended, AAA's TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City was an event that won't soon be forgotten. Among the other reasons for that was the three-way match for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, where non-cruiserweight and former WWE star Matt Riddle defeated former champion, AEW's Komander, and TNA's Laredo Kid to wint he gold.

As for why Riddle walked way Cruiserweight Champion, one person has a theory on that. On Sunday's "Daily Update," Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer discussed Riddle's victory at TripleMania, and indicated that Riddle was crowned Cruiserweight Champion due to AAA looking to get the belt off Komander, because to his AEW commitments. Meltzer also noted the oddness of Riddle, a heavyweight, winning a title out of his division.

The reasoning given for Riddle winning the title does seem to contradict some of what happened on screen, however, including the fact that Laredo Kid was in the match with Komander and Riddle, and could've won the title instead of Riddle. Perhaps most glaring though is that TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City ended with an AEW talent walking away with AAA gold, as Satnam Singh won the AAA World Tag Team Championships with partner Raj Dhesi.

Singh's win would suggest that, despite past issues, AAA has no problem putting titles on AEW talent for the time being, and instead calls into question Komander's future with AAA going forward. As for Riddle, he is expected to enter a program with El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., who defeated Riddle in AAA this past June. Riddle challenged Hijo del Wagner after his win Saturday, requesting the match have "no rules."