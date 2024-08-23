Will Ospreay Calls Out Reported AEW Signee Ricochet

AEW has a lot of wrestlers on their books who claim to be the best, but there's only one who can call himself 'The One and Only.' That man is Ricochet, who looks to be on his way to AEW in the near future after reports of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion signing a multi-year deal with the company broke on August 22.

One of the men who claim to be the best in the world right now is current AEW star Will Ospreay, who had a series of matches with Ricochet in 2016 and 2017 that acted as the breakthrough moment for Ospreay in his career, and the former WWE star is often considered one of Ospreay's greatest opponents. With the news of Ricochet's pending arrival in AEW fresh on his mind, Ospreay used a little time during a recent interview with "TalkSport" to call out his former foe, and made it very clear he wants to face the man who revolutionized the high-flying style of wrestling around the world, and not the man who has been in WWE for the past six years.

"If it is true and if he is coming to AEW, I am calling you out to remind everybody who the f**k you are bruv," Ospreay declared. "You, without a shadow of a doubt, were the man. Dragon Gate, PWG, the indies, around the world, no one could f**king touch you. So I am calling you out bruv. I am saying remind the world that you are one of the best to have ever done this s**t man because I believe it, and if I believe it, then you've got to believe yourself now boss."

