Bret Hart Names This WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Wrestler To Work With

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart has had some of the most legendary rivalries in all of wrestling. Whether it was his very real hatred of Shawn Michaels that ultimately led to the now famous Montreal Screwjob, or the wars he had with his brother Owen in 1994 that culminated in them feuding over the WWE Championship, Hart's back catalogue of opponents reads like a whos-who of the ring. However, one man stands above the rest.

Speaking with the the "Attitude Era" podcast, Hart showered praise on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, stating that the "Texas Rattlesnake" was one of his favorite opponents of all time. "Steve was one of my favorite guys to work with," Hart said. "He was a really good wrestler, Steve would have been a great wrestler without wrestling me. Like I don't want to say he couldn't have been who he was, but I do believe the match I had with him was the best match he ever had. It was the best match I ever had, it was a great match."

The match in question is the legendary Submission Match from WrestleMania 13, where Hart walked away with the victory, but Austin walked away as WWE's next big star after he passed out in a pool of his own blood during one of the most celebrated double-turns in wrestling history. Hart explained that the reason why that match was so good was because it had so many layers going into it that no one could predict what was going to happen by the time it finished, something that Hart believes is the ultimate sign of a great wrestling match.

