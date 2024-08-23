Tommy Dreamer Explains Why CM Punk Segment On WWE Raw Impressed Him So Much

Tommy Dreamer, someone who got to know CM Punk during WWE's rebranding of ECW, recently weighed in on the electrifying segment between Punk and Drew McIntyre on "WWE Raw." The encounter, which culminated in Punk challenging McIntyre to a strap match at Bash in Berlin, revolved around a seemingly innocuous bracelet bearing the names of Punk's wife and dog — a personal artifact still in McIntyre's possession. On "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer expounded on the nuanced storytelling of the Punk/McIntyre segment, offering insight into the psychological depth of their confrontation.

"[The] bracelet. That's all he wants. It's very, very simple. Here's a guy who's a millionaire. Here's a guy [who's] done everything he could in wrestling. And yet he's back. Why is he back? Yeah, of course he's making money, but he also loves it. I know he loves it," Dreamer said. "He's an outsider. But guess what? He's also a different person. He's fighting for a bracelet that means something for his dog and for his wife." This evolution in Punk's onscreen portrayal has evidently struck a chord with Dreamer, who sees it as a masterclass in authentic storytelling within the often hyperbolic world of professional wrestling.

"It impressed me so, so much. Because if you're great at what you do, if you're a great entertainer, you go out there, you listen to your audience, you listen to your opponent, you listen to the crowd, you feeling the crowd, and telling a real life story and attaching it to a wrestling angle. And honestly, I loved it. I hope everybody appreciated it as much as I did, because I also think it's very, very hard in the industry to give you truth." The next chapter of this intensifying rivalry will unfold at Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31, where Punk and McIntyre clash in a strap match.

