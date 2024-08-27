Cody Rhodes Looks Back On Time With Legacy WWE Faction With Randy Orton

During his initial WWE run, Cody Rhodes had the opportunity to work with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. from 2008-2010, with the three men together known as Legacy. During this time, Orton was able to capture the WWE Championship on three occasions, while Rhodes and DiBiase would hold the World Tag Team Championship just once, before the group eventually disbanded after a two-year run. "The American Nightmare" reflected on teaming with Orton on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," where he told "The Viper" how much he appreciated his guidance throughout their time together.

"I remember very vividly almost everything from Legacy, and there was a good side of Legacy which was you, and you had plenty of things going on in your life at the time. I remember the first thing you did was bring us into the stands to have a conversation with us about what you wanted it to be ... I had this picture of you on my wall in my apartment in LA. Nine months later, I'm in this group with you and you're taking it so seriously ... I always told people, I said, as a mentor and as a person of, I'm slightly responsible for him and her, you really took it seriously. You genuinely did."

Rhodes also mentioned that he never cared if Orton were to badmouth him backstage, and feared that maybe he didn't actually like teaming together, which led Orton to express that he's always loved working with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

