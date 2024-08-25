Dante Martin Scores Pinfall To Win 16-Man Tag Team Match On AEW All In Zero Hour

AEW All In's preshow started with a chaotic, entertaining 16-man tag match, which saw Private Party, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Ariya Daivari, Anthony Ogogo, and The Dark Order take on the team of Top Flight, Kip Sabian, Tommy Billington, Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, and Kyle Fletcher.

Advertisement

Top Flight's Dante Martin managed to get the pinfall in the match, which saw such sights as the gargantuan Satnam Singh fighting the diminutive Lio Rush, as well as the Wembley Stadium debut of Tommy Billington, nephew of the legendary Dynamite Kid. The win is a heartwarming return to form for Martin, who missed much of 2023 due to a severe leg injury, which led to the young star missing last year's inaugural All In event.

He and his brother Darius have suffered numerous injuries over their AEW tenure, giving the team a frustrating stop-start momentum. Dante returned in November of 2023 and has been on a tear with his brother, as well as the addition of Action Andretti, on AEW and ROH programming, culminating in the win in Wembley.

Advertisement