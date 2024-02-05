AEW's Dante Martin Discusses Not Feeling Major Leg Injury When It Occurred

AEW star Dante Martin suffered a gruesome injury at ROH Supercard of Honor 2023. He broke his leg and dislocated his ankle, which kept him out of action for over nine months. However, during a recent appearance on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, he admitted that he wasn't stressed about the injury when it happened.

"I lucked out," Martin said. "I had adrenaline going, so as gruesome as it looked, luckily, I did not feel it." Martin admitted that he didn't want to change his style following his injury, mainly to prove that he could still perform such moves. However, he did claim that he is a lot safer with some of the choices he makes in the ring.

Martin stated the injury didn't look real when he saw it, saying it felt like a dream. However, when he attempted to fix it himself, he was yelled at by AEW's doctor Michael Sampson.

"He comes running over like, 'No, no, no, no, don't touch it, don't touch it,'" Martin said. "Originally, I had thought of the Anderson Silva leg break... and I go, 'Wow, well he did that, and he fought for another seven or eight years,' so I'm thinking I can wrestle again."

After three hours, Martin was released from the hospital, and he praised the doctors for their work. He spent five days in L.A. before flying home due to his leg being in a splint but he was told that he had a broken fibula after having another x-ray, which required surgery. Martin stated that he worked hard to get back to full fitness to the point where he feels better than 100%. "The titanium is really strong, like it's almost stronger than my bone. It's going to be hard to break it again."

