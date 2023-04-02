Dante Martin Released From Hospital After ROH Supercard Of Honor Injury, Praises Tony Khan And AEW Medical Staff

As reported, on Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor, Top Flight's Dante Martin suffered a gruesome injury, during the Reach for the Sky ladder match for the vacant ROH World Tag Team Championship. He had injured his foot/ankle after hitting a Canadian Destroyer off a ladder bridge through stacked tables.

That same night, during the ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan gave an update and noted that Dante was at the hospital. Early Sunday morning, Dante took to Twitter and revealed that he is out of the hospital now. He also praised the AEW medical staff, Doc Sampson, and the AEW/ROH President.

"Blessed to work for a guy like @TonyKhan. Great to see him right after getting out [of] the hospital last night! Thank you @DocSampson13 and @AEW medical staff!! Comeback Szn," tweeted the 22-year-old.

Several wrestlers including Big Damo (FKA WWE's Killian Dain), former MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, and Japanese wrestling legend Cima reacted to his social media post, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The AEW/ROH tag team sadly has been plagued by injuries. Dante's tag team partner and older brother, Darius suffered a torn ACL in February 2021 before he returned in March 2022, though just a few matches later he was in a car accident, injured his leg, and was out for almost eight months. One of Top Flight's last AEW matches before Supercard of Honor was on the March 22 episode of "Dynamite," where they faced the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns for the titles.