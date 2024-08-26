Why Jinder Mahal's WWE Release Didn't Surprise Him

Jinder Mahal parted ways with WWE along with several other stars in April, and has since returned to the independent circuit under the name Raj Dhesi. Despite being a former WWE Champion, Mahal revealed in an interview with "Talk is Jericho" that his release from the promotion didn't surprise him.

Mahal admitted he wasn't doing much in WWE before his release, noting that the promotion told him he wasn't an active wrestler anymore, effectively retiring him. "I had become very stale. Creative-wise, I wasn't doing much, which is okay. I get it. I get it, things change; that's how my career has always been. It's a rollercoaster," he admitted.

He then recalled not being booked for WWE WrestleMania, which made him feel depressed and frustrated. However, he got to a point where he decided to hang on for just a bit longer, but WWE ended up making the decision to release him.

"It wasn't a surprise and I'm okay, 'cause I got released 10 years prior and at that time, it was totally different." Mahal recalled how he was only 27 at the time of his first release, and had no idea what he was going to do with his life.

Recalling circumstances around his 2014 release, Mahal said he didn't see it coming due to being fully booked, but admitted that he and the rest of 3MB (Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater) were still immature at the time. "All three of us weren't really taking it as seriously as we should have. We were partying too much and we had become rock stars," Mahal said.

