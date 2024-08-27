Former WWE Star Beth Phoenix Opens Up About Breaking Jaw A Month After Debuting

Beth Phoenix had a successful career in WWE, but she feared that she ruined it all shortly after debuting back in 2006. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," "The Glamazon" recalled breaking her jaw in a match against Victoria one month into her main roster run, which led to her sitting in hospital and worrying that everything she worked hard for would be taken away.

"I've ruined everything, I've sacrificed everything at that time, I really hadn't had a chance to start making any money," Phoenix recalled. "I put my family second, everything my whole life, I had put all my eggs in the basket of wrestling and it blew up right in front of me. This was my moment. I'm standing beside Trish Stratus, I'm working with Mickie James and everything crashed."

Fortunately, her nerves were slightly alleviated following phone call conversations with Stephanie McMahon and Howard Finkel. Phoenix recalled McMahon giving her an inspirational pep talk, while Finkel was equally as supportive and wanted to make sure she was doing okay. Victoria also felt bad about "The Glamazon" getting hurt, but Phoenix insisted that she wasn't to blame.

Phoenix was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, commemorating a career that saw her win the WWE Divas Championship on three occasions and the Women's Championship once. More than anything, she inspired a generation of stars, with Rhea Ripley noting that she looked up to Phoenix because she shattered stereotypes and proved that women wrestlers were just as tough as the men.