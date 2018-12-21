Wrestling Inc.

Beth Phoenix To Be Inducted Into Another Hall Of Fame

By Daniel Yanofsky | December 21, 2018

Beth Phoenix is considered one of the top female wrestlers in WWE history. A four-time Women's Champion, WWE honored Beth by inducting her into their Hall of Fame back in 2017. Now, "The Glamazon" can say she belongs to another Hall of Fame.

It was announced that Beth will be the first woman inducted into the George Tragos / Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in the Dan Gable Museum.



Established in 1999, this portion of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Iowa is dedicated to those with amateur backgrounds within the sport. Beth is a former amateur wrestling champion, winning both the North-East Wrestling and New York State Fair Championships in 1999.

Other members of the Hall of Fame include Bret Hart, Gene LeBell, Antonio Inoki and Ric Flair.

