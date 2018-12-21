Beth Phoenix To Be Inducted Into Another Hall Of Fame

Beth Phoenix is considered one of the top female wrestlers in WWE history. A four-time Women's Champion, WWE honored Beth by inducting her into their Hall of Fame back in 2017. Now, "The Glamazon" can say she belongs to another Hall of Fame.

It was announced that Beth will be the first woman inducted into the George Tragos / Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in the Dan Gable Museum.

CEILING SHATTERED! @TheBethPhoenix will be the first woman inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. All-access passes are available for ONLY $100 through the end of the year. Contact the @wrestlingmuseum at 319-233-0745 or [email protected] pic.twitter.com/lV4kfzzSkx — Dan Gable Museum (@wrestlingmuseum) December 21, 2018

I am SO humbled and grateful!!! Thank you @wrestlingmuseum for this honor and putting a spotlight on women's wrestling. I marvel at today's female athletes and how they inspire all generations (including my two young daughters!) @USAWrestling https://t.co/N8l4u5vYl5 — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) December 21, 2018

Established in 1999, this portion of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Iowa is dedicated to those with amateur backgrounds within the sport. Beth is a former amateur wrestling champion, winning both the North-East Wrestling and New York State Fair Championships in 1999.

Other members of the Hall of Fame include Bret Hart, Gene LeBell, Antonio Inoki and Ric Flair.

