Beth Phoenix On A Women's Evolution Outside Of WWE, Serena Williams, Advice For Future Stars

A WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix is someone who has been at the forefront of change for women in WWE. She is also a part of the new revolution taking place, mentoring stars and providing commentary for several of their matches.

Speaking to Planeta Wrestling prior to WWE Evolution, Beth talked about the women's evolution in WWE. She also talked about the growing evolution outside of the company, in promotions all over the world.

"I think it is fantastic. I think it is sending a message now, that we are no longer going to look at the women as a side attraction," Beth stated. "I think we've been working to send that message for a while now the last few years. This is a real exclamation point for the whole effort that everybody's been putting in for decades, that now we are in a spot, in a place where it is time to look at women as an attraction equal to the men."

WWE loves to utilize celebrities and top athletes into their programming. Rumors have been swirling that Serena Williams has been contacted by the company. Stephanie McMahon is someone who has wanted to bring her in. When asked who she would like to bring in, Beth knew there was only one person who could match up to the pro wrestling lifestyle.

"What is cool is that Serena: not only is she probably one of the world's greatest female athletes of all time, she's got a lot of charisma," Beth continued. "It is hard to find somebody that is that perfect combination of athletic, skilled, charisma, and also has the grit to go on the road and go on the grind, to be away from your family for all of that time. I'd have to agree with Stephanie on that. I'm a tennis fan as well."

With an influx of new talent in pro wrestling and WWE, there is a lot of knowledge that Beth can bring to the table. She kept her advice to young talent short and sweet.

"Just go for it. Life is too short to second-guess yourself. Believe in yourself. There is no mold, make your own mold and go for it."

Source: Planeta Wrestling