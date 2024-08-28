AEW's Chris Jericho Assesses Career, Has 'Zero Intentions' Of Retiring

There is a vocal section of AEW fans who call for Chris Jericho to retire every time he steps into the ring. Despite this, "The Learning Tree" isn't willing to buck to their demands, noting that there are performers who've stuck around longer than him.

"Sting, at 64, retired and everybody is different," Jericho told Daily Star. "To me, when the 'Please retire!' chants were going, I was laughing because I have zero intentions of that."

The veteran noted that he's in great shape and can still perform all of his signature moves. Furthermore, he believes that he brings more to AEW than wrestling and looking good while he does it.

"I've got a six pack, I can do a moonsault, and I know exactly what I'm doing in the ring. I know how to write storylines. I like the company I work for. I like my boss. I like the guys and girls in the company. Why would I want to retire? What's the point, because someone told me to? F**k off."

This is consistent with opinions the AEW star has expressed in the past. Jericho previously said that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon, as he's still having fun and performing at a high level, adding that he believes he can still have the best match on any given show. During the conversation with Daily Star, he also expressed a desire to stay in the business after he hangs up his boots, perhaps in a backstage or commentary role. However, he also intends to focus on acting and his band, Fozzy.

