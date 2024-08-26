Why Bryan Danielson Is Ready To Call AEW All In Match The Best Moment Of His Career

In the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium, Bryan Danielson was finally able to capture the AEW World Championship after tapping out Swerve Strickland for the victory. This is the "American Dragon's" first title win in AEW, as well as the first championship he's held since 2019, then-winning the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship alongside Erick Rowan. Speaking at the "All In Post-Show Media Scrum," while sitting with his daughter at the podium, Danielson revealed that his main event match with Strickland and winning the AEW World Championship has become the most cherished moment in his entire career.

"People ask me all the time what my favorite moment is in wrestling, and I can never give them one answer because I've loved all of it, but this is the first time she [his daughter] remembers seeing me wrestle live. This is the first time my son's ever seen me wrestle live, and without a doubt that was my favorite moment in my entire career."

Strickland has reacted to Danielson's comments about winning the world title being his favorite moment of his career by stating that he also shares the same sentiment.

