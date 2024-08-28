WWE Star John Cena Compares Violence In Movies And Wrestling

John Cena, the WWE luminary turned silver screen sensation, has deftly pivoted from grappling in the squared circle to captivating audiences on celluloid. His metamorphosis into Peacemaker for DC Studios has particularly struck a chord, unveiling layers of Cena's performative prowess. In a candid discourse on "Bullseye with Jesse Thorn," Cena peeled back the curtain on the fascinating juxtaposition between the choreographed violence of professional wrestling and its Hollywood counterpart.

"They're just two different disciplines. The strategies you learn in live performance are different than the strategies you would incorporate with camera cutaways. Uh, in the movies, everything should be a miss. Because you can stack it and [it's] safety first. Like the goal really, truly is not to hit the other person you're fighting. If a director should choose or if a coordinator should choose to shoot the impacts, then you're kind of towing that line."

Expounding on these differences, Cena opined, "But in live performance ... you can't stack punches. You have to bring them all. So there's a lot more physical contact. But I like the magic. I don't like getting hit in the face," Cena said. "So I like the magic aspect of cinema, and it really makes for some wonderful choreography, especially when you can film it in beats and then weave it all together and see it as a masterpiece where, you know, in live performance, you have what you have." As Cena continues to carve his niche in Tinseltown, he remains tethered to his wrestling roots. The iconic performer recently unveiled plans for his swan song in the WWE, a retirement tour slated for 2025. This victory lap promises to be an homage to Cena's storied in-ring career, affording fans one final opportunity to experience Cena the wrestler before he fully immerses himself in Hollywood.

