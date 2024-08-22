Backstage Update On John Cena's WWE Contract Status Ahead Of 2025 Retirement Tour

John Cena has confirmed his upcoming retirement tour will mark the permanent end to his in-ring career, and that it will take place across 2025 and not simply end during the next WrestleMania. However, a few questions still remained unanswered, like what Cena's current contract status is, which he clarified on "Club Shay Shay."

Cena was asked whether he owns the rights to his name, in light of Dwayne Johnson finally securing the rights to "The Rock" when he signed on to the TKO Board of Directors. "I am a champion of the brand, I love the company, it is my home, they are my family; even after 2025," he explained. He then confirmed his WWE status. "I've already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future."

The veteran even went as far to say that he simply wouldn't exist without WWE, and then explained that his entry into the promotion occurred during a brief blip of WWE history where wrestlers used their real names to compete. Cena then expressed that he agrees with WWE's approach to handling IPs, which he simply considers business, especially when it came to his own name. "Like, they never tried to alter my being or character. They've always given me freedom to do what I want, because we trust each other," he claimed. Cena also noted that he's not out to rob WWE of what they earned, and that the promotion respects him in the same way. "Everybody wants to play fair, and when I say 'fair,' WWE terms are generous."

