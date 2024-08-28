Kevin Nash Compares This WWE Star's Psychology To Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash, a colossus in the annals of professional wrestling, shares an intricate history with two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current "WWE NXT" showrunner Shawn Michaels. Their bond, forged in one of the business' boom periods, has bestowed upon Nash a firsthand perspective into the psychology and chemistry that elevated Michaels to the pantheon of wrestling GOAT status. In a recent soliloquy on his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash wove an unexpected thread between Michaels and the current bearer of the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther. The comparison offers a compelling lens through which to view Gunther's meteoric ascension in WWE.

Nash stated, "Gunther is like Shawn Michaels. Not in work style, but in psychology, where he could make somebody, and still heel and beat them. And get out of there with the belt week after week after week. And then build his heat." This statement from Nash illustrates Gunther's ability to elevate his adversaries, while simultaneously nurturing his nefarious persona and maintaining his stranglehold on the world title. It's quite the distinction to get from one of Michaels' closest friends.

Expanding on Gunther's remarkable tenure, Nash mused, "They had a statistic. I don't know how real it is, but I'm pretty sure that they wouldn't have said it because it's something that I would probably look up if I was a diehard. But they said that Gunter has been, since he's been with the WWE, has been a champion 75% of the time he's been with them, which is unprecedented." As Gunther continues to etch his legacy into WWE lore, a formidable challenge awaits him on the horizon. The Austrian juggernaut is poised to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the "Legend Killer" Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.