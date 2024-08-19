GUNTHER Opens Up About Heading Into WWE Bash In Berlin With The Title

GUNTHER defeated Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, "The Ring General" quickly found his first opponent in Randy Orton, who challenged him to a match at WWE Bash in Berlin. While speaking to "Jimmy V3," GUNTHER expressed his excitement to perform in Germany, and discussed why he thinks Orton ruined his own chances to be considered the greatest of all time.

Advertisement

"It's fantastic to go back to Germany as World Heavyweight Champion. I lived there for a long time, a lot of key moments in my career happened there. Overall, I think for the fans in Germany, it's a big deal that we have a PLE there ... To be like the top guy, walking in as the representative as the World Heavyweight Champion, it's a big honor ... I think Randy's career is undeniable, but on the other hand, we got to be honest here. He was destined to be the greatest of all time, and with all the bad decisions he made in his career, and all the issues he had, he still is one of the greatest, but he wasted a lot of potential."

Of course, there is some unfinished business between the pair, as GUNTHER defeated Orton in the King of the Ring final to capture the crown and earn the right to challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. However, Orton challenged GUNTHER to a rematch due to the controversial finish of their first bout, when "The Viper" lost, despite not having both shoulders on the mat.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Jimmy V3" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.