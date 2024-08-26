Sid Vicious Dead, Former WWE & WCW Champion Reportedly Dies At Age 63

Former WWE star Sid Vicious has died at the age of 63. Vicious, real name Sid Eudy, was a multi-time world champion in both WCW and WWE. His son, Gunnar Eudy, announced his death on social media on Monday; the news was later confirmed by PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

"In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy. Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years," Gunnar wrote on Facebook. "He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support."

Debuting in 1987, Eudy became best known for his runs in WCW, where he worked as Sid Vicious, and WWE, where he worked as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid. Going back and forth between both promotions through the 1990s and early 2000s, Eudy would become a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and two-time WWE Champion. He would headline WrestleMania VIII 1992 and WrestleMania XIII in 1997, where he lost to Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker, respectively, and the final WCW Starrcade in 2000, where he lost a WCW World Championship match to Scott Steiner.

Eudy's career largely ended in 2001 when he suffered a broken leg while wrestling Steiner, though he would later return to the ring for a handful of matches between 2004 and 2012. His final match took place in August 2017, at an independent show in Canada.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Sid Vicious during this time.