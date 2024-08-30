WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Looks Back On How Match With Brother Owen Came Together

The seismic collision between the Hart progeny, Bret Hart and Owen Hart, at the spectacle of WrestleMania X, stands as an inflection point in professional wrestling. Their intricate familial rivalry and technical brilliance etched itself into the history of the sport.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of the "Attitude Era Podcast," the Hall of Famer unspooled the sequence of events that led to this iconic confrontation.

"When they gave me the idea about me wrestling my brother, I went back and I talked to Owen about it. I said, 'They got this crazy idea about me wrestling [you].' It actually was going to be one of my other brothers first. That brother was not able to wrestle me. I remember saying, 'But Owen's the better wrestler,' and if I was going to do that idea, I'd have to do it with Owen," recalled Hart.

"The Hitman" detailed their steadfast commitment to breathing life into their storyline beyond the confines of the squared circle.

"When I got to the building the next day, I remember Owen came up to me and goes, 'I want to do it,'" Hart recalled. "I said, 'If you want to do it, we'll do it,' I said, 'But remember this, Owen, if we do this thing, we do it old school. We don't talk to each other.' I remember, like, even at my mom's house for Sunday dinners, he'd sit at one end of the table, I'd sit at the other end of the table. We'd walk right past each other, but never say anything to each other."

Advertisement

Owen Hart is regarded as one of Bret Hart's most memorable opponents in his illustrious career, and their match at WrestleMania X is revered as one of the greatest matches in pro wrestling history.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Attitude Era Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.