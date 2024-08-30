Matt Cardona Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestlers (Plus Extras)

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has named his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, which includes current AEW star Adam Copeland and WWE's Shawn Michaels.

Cardona recently appeared on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he listed the names to go on his Mount Rushmore, explaining that his picks were those that influenced his pro wrestling career.

Advertisement

"I'm gonna do the ones that are influential to my career and my life," began Cardona. "So I gotta put Hogan on there. I gotta put Edge on there — without Edge, I wouldn't be on this table right now, I probably would've been fired by WWE in 2007. I don't know what I'd be doing, probably working in Gold's Gym in Long Island after that."

The GCW General Manager then added two WWE Hall of Famers, "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels, to round off his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, explaining why he gravitated towards both of them

"Macho Man, for sure, always loved Macho Man, always loved his different outfits, and how he would always try to ... he'd wear the same thing twice but you really had to do research to find out. He always had different stuff and everything matched — the hat, the glasses, the jacket ... it all matched," he explained. "I think Shawn Michaels, too. He was one of the first bad guys I liked and I didn't quite know, at the time, why I liked a bad guy. Now, looking back, he was so good in the ring, he made all the matches better."

Advertisement

Cardona was also allowed to add two extra stars to his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, and he named two AEW stars, Chris Jericho and Christian as the final two picks.