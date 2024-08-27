Swerve Strickland Explains How He Built 'Trust & Equity' With AEW President Tony Khan

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will have plenty of time to take his title back, as he signed a new contract with AEW just before Sunday's title match. Strickland is reportedly signed with the company through 2028 thanks to the new deal. According to the former champion, he has stepped-up repeatedly for AEW President Tony Khan, and feels his recent success is a result of the trust they've built.

Advertisement

"It wasn't always about me and what I wanted, and I had to learn that too middle way through of my tenure in AEW. I had to learn what Tony needs, what can I provide that Tony needs right now. That he's looking for and he just can't find it, or there's nobody to offer it to him," Swerve told "The Rich Eisen Show." "He needs me in tags, I'll go in tags, cool. What does he need, he needs a great challenger to face Orange Cassidy for the International Championship, give it to me. I'll do it, all right. We need a good match out of Sting, we need something big for him, Swerve can do it. That's what built the relationship of just like put me anywhere, I'll make it work."

Strickland hasn't just been putting in time in the ring, he's also been a regular presence on local media to promote the promotion ahead of shows, as well as TV spots for TNT, TBS, or the networks' parent company WBD. Swerve believes his willingness to promote the company has made him invaluable to Khan. "I think that relationship is where it garnered me the trust and equity in the company," Swerve said.

Advertisement