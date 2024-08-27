Backstage Details On Swerve's Strickland's Newly Signed AEW Contract

Swerve Strickland may have just lost the AEW World Championship at All In to "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, but he's still doing pretty well for himself — Strickland just signed a new deal with AEW that is considered one of the biggest deals in the company's history, according to Fightful Select. Strickland signed with AEW in 2022 after being released from WWE in 2021 and is now among the highest-paid stars on the AEW roster.

According to Fightful, Strickland was initially signed to a three-year contract that would have kept him there into March 2025. Strickland reportedly "outperformed" the deal by the time his title reign began, defeating Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty in April to become the company's first Black world champion. Fightful reports that while Strickland still had time on his previous contract, AEW made getting a new deal done a priority to "lock him down for years to come," keeping him in the company until at least 2028. Strickland is set to remain a top talent on the card.

Strickland signed his new deal on air alongside AEW President Tony Khan during the "Zero Hour" preshow before All In at Wembley Stadium. Strickland and Danielson would main event the show, the second pay-per-view event AEW has run from the stadium in London. AEW's next pay-per-view event is All Out in Chicago, Illinois in just less than two weeks, on September 7. Strickland has been feuding for months with "Hangman" Adam Page, and reports have indicated the two will clash at the event.

